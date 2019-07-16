APTMA seeks enabling environment to boost textile exports

The All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) has expressed the confidence that the textile and clothing exports can be increased from current US$13.5 billion to $25 billion in five years provided that the government extends an enabling environment to the industry

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and Adviser to PM on Finance, the Association expressed its reservations over non issuance of notification of subsidized energy prices for the industry.

"Textile industry requests to end post budget uncertainty as after the withdrawal of SRO 1125 for 5 zero rating sectors, new notification to provide regionally competitive energy (gas and electricity) to the industry in Punjab has not been issued yet".

The APTMA demanded that the energy ministry should immediately issue a notification effective from July 1, 2019 to provide regionally competitive energy (gas and electricity) to the industry (previously 5 zero rated sectors) in Punjab.

It added that the sales and transactions in the local market were at a halt, supply chain of the industry had been disrupted, and exports orders were being delayed due to unviable energy prices.

The APTMA demanded that a rapid refund mechanism should be evolved for exports (95% refunds should be paid on filing of return).

Further it also demanded to remove of input tax inadmissibility conditions in case of non verification of CNIC of buyer besides bringing down the sales tax rate to 7.5% and reducing withholding tax of 4% on local sales, 5.5% on import and 5% on utility bills (inadvertently increased due to withdrawal of SRO 1125) be to previous rates.

"Level playing field should be provided all across textile value chain whether imports or local sales and 10% sales tax and 3% additional tax on the import of machinery should be withdrawn to enable investment," it added.