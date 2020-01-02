Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the appreciation by All Pakistan Textiles Mills Association (APTMA) of the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team for promotion of textile exports was a good omen and manifestation of their trust in the government

In a tweet, she said that the steps were a proof of the government's sincere efforts for promotion of exports. She said that the policy would be soon announced for establishment of new industries and steps would be taken for revival of sick industrial units so that the poor segments of the society get a chance to earn their livelihood.

She said that cotton crop was vital for promotion of textile industry.

Dr Firdous said that agriculture sector had been made part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and with China's help, use of technology would be increased for cotton crop.

These steps, being taken under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would eventually strengthen agriculture sector and promote exports, she remarked.

She said that the PM had also issued directives for strict punitive measuresagainst the elements indulged in adulteration of seeds and pesticides.