APTPMA Demands More Incentives To Save Textile Processing Sector From Collapse

Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:29 PM

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Regional Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid on Tuesday demanded more incentives for textile processing sector to save it from collapse

Addressing a press conference, he said that previous governments had badly ignored the textile processing industry despite the facts that this sector was earning huge foreign exchange for the country.

However, the PTI government when came into power took pro-industry steps to revive this sector.

In this connection, the government had provided subsidized energy rates for textile sector in addition to implementing "inspector-less regime" policy which provided a sigh of relief to this sector, he added.

He said that corona pandemic also affected the globe badly and the entire world had to adopt lockdown strategy against the virus. But, the PTI government once again provided relief to the industrial sector and adopted smart lockdown policy to keep industrial wheel on moving.

In this regard, electricity was also provided on comparatively less rates to the textile sector, he observed.

He said that after COVID-19, the prices of raw material had increased manifolds at global level due to cartalization which also pushed textile processing industry once again to the verge of total collapse, adding the cost of production had also risen so high.

In this scenario, the government once again should take bold step and provide more incentive to textile processing sector in the shape of fixing Dollar prices, reversing freight rates on previous level and imposing zero rate policy on the import of raw material, he demanded.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed,Chaudhry Habib Ahmad Gujjar, Atif Muneer Sheikh, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf and Shabbir HussainChawla also spoke on the occasion.

