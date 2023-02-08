UrduPoint.com

APTPMA For Continuity Of Subsidy On Energy Tariff, Withdrawal Of Import Duty On Coal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

APTPMA for continuity of subsidy on energy tariff, withdrawal of import duty on coal

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) has demand continuity of subsidy on energy tariff for export-oriented textile industries in addition to withdrawal of import duty on coal to save this sector from a total collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) has demand continuity of subsidy on energy tariff for export-oriented textile industries in addition to withdrawal of import duty on coal to save this sector from a total collapse.

In a statement on Wednesday, APTPMA Chairman Muhammad Pervez Lala said that withdrawal of subsidy on gas and electricity tariff coupled with disruption of supply chain of raw materials for textile industry would tend to adversely affect national export drive.

He said that textile processing sector was already confronting with a lot of problems which had increased cost of doing business in addition to reducing productivity and rendering our products uncompetitive in the domestic and international markets.

He said the news circulating in the media that "Government of Pakistan is ready to fulfill harsh conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) by withdrawing subsidy on energy tariff being given to the export-oriented textile industry" had been created a panic among industrialists.

He said that textile sector was already facing multifarious problems because their units were running on low capacity due to increase in coal prices and high inflation in the rate of raw material.

If the government withdrew subsidy on energy tariff for export-oriented industrial sector, the industrialists would be constrained to close their units which would result out a flood of unemployment in the country in addition to a severe setback to the national exports, he apprehended.

He said that supply chain of raw materials was badly disturbed and banks were not supporting the industrialists to access their LCs which was increasing shortage of raw materials and reducing the productivity.

He said that coal price had also been increased due to hike in Dollar price. "We import coal from South Africa and Indonesia but 5 percent duty has been imposed on its import", he said and demanded that the duty should be abolished forthwith.

The APTPMA Chairman said that IMF's continuous demand for enhancement in tariffs of electricity,gas, POL and heavy taxation had already jeopardized export-oriented textile sector besidesrendering our products uncompetitive in the domestic and international markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Shortage Electricity Exports Import Business Flood Dollar Price Indonesia South Africa Gas Market Textile Media All From Government Industry Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

4 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

2 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

2 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

3 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.