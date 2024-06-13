APTPMA Hails Allocation Of Funds For Dams, Power Projects
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 01:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (ATPMA) Secretary Muhammad Ashraf has hailed allocation of funds for power projects and said that the government has laid foundation of cheap electricity by allocating money for dams in the Federal Budget 2024-25.
Expressing his views about federal budget proposals here on Wednesday, he said that the government should move towards water, wind and solar energy instead of generating electricity through oil and other costly sources.
He said that the government has given tax relaxation on solar panels which would make easy for consumers to get cheap electricity.
He also appreciated increase in the salaries and said that minimum wage of the laborer has been increased from Rs.32000 to Rs.37000, which is a sigh of relief for the working people who are suffering a lot due to inflation.
He also hailed 20 to 25 percent increase in the salaries of government employees and said that it will definitely help this segment to easily face brunt of price hike.
If the electricity and gas prices are reduced for the industry, then our products would come to a better position to compete in the international markets, he added.
