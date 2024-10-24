APWA arranges training workshop for women empowerment

(@FahadShabbir)

All Pakistan Women Association, in collaboration with a private bank, orgainsed a three-day training workshop entitled 'Empowered Futures', for the female students, here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) All Pakistan Women Association, in collaboration with a private bank, orgainsed a three-day training workshop entitled 'Empowered Futures', for the female students, here.

Around 25 students were trained by a group of Muslim Commercial Bank officials from Lahore and Multan. A ceremony was organised at APWA on Thursday wherein Chief Patron Begum Furrakh Mukhtar distributed certificates among the participants.

The event was attended by APWA members and officials from the MCB, including Area Manager Syed Azhar, Divisional Head Tehmina Shafi Khan, Unit Head Sana Shahid Cheema, Branch Manager Amina Javed, and others.

Begum Farrukh Mukhtar emphasized that APWA was empowering women by providing them with skills to establish their capabilities in the economy and making them self-sufficient and stable.

Area Manager Syed Azhar expressed MCB’s commitment to supporting women’s economic empowerment through a memorandum of understanding with APWA. He praised the efforts of the APWA administration, particularly Begum Farakh Mukhtar. Tehmina Shafi Khan, Sana Shahid Cheema, and Amina Javed also spoke, highlighting the hard work and intelligence of women in the region and the need for opportunities to advance, commending APWA for its effective initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by WCCI president, Farah Saqib, APWA General Secretary Nazia Yasir Khan,Executive members Tehmina Munir, Ms Yasmin Khalil Bokhari, Progamme Manager Mash, Zohaib Amjad and others.