Open Menu

APWA Arranges Training Workshop For Women Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:23 PM

APWA arranges training workshop for women empowerment

All Pakistan Women Association, in collaboration with a private bank, orgainsed a three-day training workshop entitled 'Empowered Futures', for the female students, here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) All Pakistan Women Association, in collaboration with a private bank, orgainsed a three-day training workshop entitled 'Empowered Futures', for the female students, here.

Around 25 students were trained by a group of Muslim Commercial Bank officials from Lahore and Multan. A ceremony was organised at APWA on Thursday wherein Chief Patron Begum Furrakh Mukhtar distributed certificates among the participants.

The event was attended by APWA members and officials from the MCB, including Area Manager Syed Azhar, Divisional Head Tehmina Shafi Khan, Unit Head Sana Shahid Cheema, Branch Manager Amina Javed, and others.

Begum Farrukh Mukhtar emphasized that APWA was empowering women by providing them with skills to establish their capabilities in the economy and making them self-sufficient and stable.

Area Manager Syed Azhar expressed MCB’s commitment to supporting women’s economic empowerment through a memorandum of understanding with APWA. He praised the efforts of the APWA administration, particularly Begum Farakh Mukhtar. Tehmina Shafi Khan, Sana Shahid Cheema, and Amina Javed also spoke, highlighting the hard work and intelligence of women in the region and the need for opportunities to advance, commending APWA for its effective initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by WCCI president, Farah Saqib, APWA General Secretary Nazia Yasir Khan,Executive members Tehmina Munir, Ms Yasmin Khalil Bokhari, Progamme Manager Mash, Zohaib Amjad and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Bank Farah Women Muslim Commercial Bank Event All From MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin takes over as Commander Coast

25 minutes ago
 'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare softw ..

'Hamare Apne' module added to police welfare software

25 minutes ago
 PJA hosts literary session with renowned scholar A ..

PJA hosts literary session with renowned scholar Amna Mufti

25 minutes ago
 Over 184,000 wanted criminals arrested this year s ..

Over 184,000 wanted criminals arrested this year so far

25 minutes ago
 Bike lifter gang held; 7 bikes recovered

Bike lifter gang held; 7 bikes recovered

25 minutes ago
 Volunteers training competitions held

Volunteers training competitions held

25 minutes ago
HCBAM president welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi’s ..

HCBAM president welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment as CJP

25 minutes ago
 IBCC conference marks steps towards transforming e ..

IBCC conference marks steps towards transforming educational assessment through ..

25 minutes ago
 Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ c ..

Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ concludes

25 minutes ago
 AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of hi ..

AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy

47 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to ..

Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights operaiton

48 minutes ago
 UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan