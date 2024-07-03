Open Menu

APWA Empowering Women With Skills Through Courses

Published July 03, 2024

All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Vice Chairperson Farah Faisal has said that the association was making every possible effort to empower women by providing them with skills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Vice Chairperson Farah Faisal has said that the association was making every possible effort to empower women by providing them with skills.

The purpose of setting up a stall at Education Expo is to inform the education sector about APWA's services and to attract students towards learning skills.

She informed that it was offering courses in computer, stitching, designing, driving, and yoga. God willing, APWA's efforts to empower women will continue under the leadership of Begum Farukh Mukhtar.

Meanwhile, a stall was set up by APWA Multan at the Education Expo held.

During the visit, Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib praised the services of APWA.

A large number of women and students also visited the stalls. In this regard, stall was set up at the Education Expo held by a private institution in the local marquee on Bosan Road.

The stall was visited by a large number of women and students, including the special guest of the Education Expo, Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shuaib, who also appreciated the services of APWA.

Women and students obtained information about APWA from APWA member Yasmeen Bukhari and other officials, and were also given pamphlets about the association.

