APWA Empowering Women With Skills Through Courses
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Vice Chairperson Farah Faisal has said that the association was making every possible effort to empower women by providing them with skills
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Vice Chairperson Farah Faisal has said that the association was making every possible effort to empower women by providing them with skills.
The purpose of setting up a stall at Education Expo is to inform the education sector about APWA's services and to attract students towards learning skills.
She informed that it was offering courses in computer, stitching, designing, driving, and yoga. God willing, APWA's efforts to empower women will continue under the leadership of Begum Farukh Mukhtar.
Meanwhile, a stall was set up by APWA Multan at the Education Expo held.
During the visit, Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib praised the services of APWA.
A large number of women and students also visited the stalls. In this regard, stall was set up at the Education Expo held by a private institution in the local marquee on Bosan Road.
The stall was visited by a large number of women and students, including the special guest of the Education Expo, Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shuaib, who also appreciated the services of APWA.
Women and students obtained information about APWA from APWA member Yasmeen Bukhari and other officials, and were also given pamphlets about the association.
Recent Stories
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness22 seconds ago
-
Meeting discuss performance of polio workers22 seconds ago
-
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements22 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours27 minutes ago
-
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur27 minutes ago
-
ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children22 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister34 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment22 minutes ago
-
LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against jail trial of Jinnah House attack case22 minutes ago