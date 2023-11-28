Open Menu

APWA Holds Awareness Seminar On Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

APWA holds awareness seminar on smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) arranged an awareness seminar on smog, an air pollution that reduces visibility here on Tuesday.

It was aimed at not only sensitizing participants about the growing smog issue in the country but also focusing on coordinated efforts to find a solution to the problem.

BZU Environment Science Department faculty member Dr Nawaz and Principal Begum Farrukh Mukhtar Girls High school, Samar Qasim shed light on different aspects of smog and apprised participants on its harmful impacts.

The speakers stressed the need for precautionary measures to avoid it.

Vice Chairperson APWA, Farah Faisal, General Secretary, Nazia Yasir, Joint Secretary, Tehmina Munir, Treasurer, Yasmin Khalil Bokhari,Social Welfare Officer Sibghut Ullah, MASH administrator, Zohaib Ahmed and others were present.

