UrduPoint.com

APWA Holds Training On Business Financial Management For Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 09:29 PM

APWA holds training on business financial management for entrepreneurs

The All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) here on Thursday organised the first Hybrid Training to impart knowledge about financial management to women entrepreneurs and budding business ladies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) here on Thursday organised the first Hybrid Training to impart knowledge about financial management to women entrepreneurs and budding business ladies.

It was a unique business financial management training full of learning opportunities aiming at exploring new ventures by designing and setting business modules more profitable for Women.

As many as 50 women entrepreneurs attended the training and two trainers Seerat Fatima and Waqas imparted it.

The training was held in collaboration of Femitech and Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry(WCCI) on behalf of Demo, META, APWA, and NIBAF (SBP). Through this training, women were informed about starting their own businesses.

They were asked questions about their qualification, skills, and mindset about setting up a business and becoming independent in society.

Later, they were given guidelines about setting up different businesses.

The ladies were excited and in the end, there was a question and answer session. Successful business ladies presented themselves as a role model for the new generation.

Senior Executive members of APWA took part in the training session and appreciated the efforts.

FemiTech is basically a business consultancy and solution provider with a special focus on women-oriented business. Femitech facilitates new entrepreneurs in all ways possible from ideal consultancy to business marketing to final product launching.

It merits mentioning here that APWA was offering the Holy Quran, English language, cooking, beautician classes, self-grooming and fine arts classes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Fine Chamber Women Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal E ..

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

11 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

12 minutes ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

12 minutes ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

12 minutes ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.