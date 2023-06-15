APWA holds training on business financial management for entrepreneurs

The All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) here on Thursday organised the first Hybrid Training to impart knowledge about financial management to women entrepreneurs and budding business ladies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) here on Thursday organised the first Hybrid Training to impart knowledge about financial management to women entrepreneurs and budding business ladies.

It was a unique business financial management training full of learning opportunities aiming at exploring new ventures by designing and setting business modules more profitable for Women.

As many as 50 women entrepreneurs attended the training and two trainers Seerat Fatima and Waqas imparted it.

The training was held in collaboration of Femitech and Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry(WCCI) on behalf of Demo, META, APWA, and NIBAF (SBP). Through this training, women were informed about starting their own businesses.

They were asked questions about their qualification, skills, and mindset about setting up a business and becoming independent in society.

Later, they were given guidelines about setting up different businesses.

The ladies were excited and in the end, there was a question and answer session. Successful business ladies presented themselves as a role model for the new generation.

Senior Executive members of APWA took part in the training session and appreciated the efforts.

FemiTech is basically a business consultancy and solution provider with a special focus on women-oriented business. Femitech facilitates new entrepreneurs in all ways possible from ideal consultancy to business marketing to final product launching.

It merits mentioning here that APWA was offering the Holy Quran, English language, cooking, beautician classes, self-grooming and fine arts classes.