APWA Orgnizes Natia Mushaira In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

APWA orgnizes Natia Mushaira in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sukkur on Wednesday organized a 'Natia Mushaira' to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi and pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Principal of the APWA school, Rubina while presiding over the Mushaira said, disseminating and following golden teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an important component of our religion.

She said "besides Naat it is also our prime responsibility to apply teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our daily life."She said "We have to give message to West that we not only preach peace and brotherhood but also actual followers of this message".

President APWA Sukkur, Ms Hijab Khoso in her remarks said there is need to get guidance from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Today we gathered to memorize that elegant and great personality who can never be praised in words, she added.

