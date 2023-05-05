(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) renewed its pledge to empower women through more vigour and vitality so that they could play their role in a stronger way for the betterment of society and the development of the country.

"We had won an award for our best performance in past and hope to win it again with the support of our members and under the new and dynamic team of APWA Multan chapter, " said Chairperson Farrukh Mukhtar in an Eid Milan party and get-together arranged at a local hotel here.

She hoped that vice chairperson, Farah Faisal and General Secretary, Nazia Yasir along with the executive body would laurels for the organization in future as they were utilizing their potential for it tirelessly.

The chairperson stated that she was the pioneer of the APWA Lahore Chapter adding that now she tasked her daughter-in-law, Farah Faisal to take the reins of the Multan chapter.

Farrukh Mukhtar lauded teamwork for revitalizing APWA Multan chapter.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairperson APWA, Farah Faisal, ensured that they would carry on the legacy and thanked her team all-out support and help in this connection.

She noted that her classmate, Nazia Yasir, Dr Shela Aftab, Sadia Ali and other lent a hand in making APWA functional once again.

She noted that it was offering the Holy Quran, English language, cooking classes, and beautician classes presently and added that it would launch more courses in days to come.

She highlighted the number of steps being taken in this connection.

She extended a vote of thanks to the guests for their overwhelming response for Eid Milan.

Among others SP, PHP, Huma Naseeb, former Dean WUM, Dr Asmat Naz, WCCI media committee convener, Fariha Munir, Women entrepreneurs Filza Mumtaz, Yasmeen Khakwani, Novaira Fahad, Tahira Najum, Sobia Rizwan, BZU faculty member Zainab Shaukat, MCCI executive committee member Saleha Hassan, Ms Arshia Gul and Anum Zia were present.

Chairperson AWPA Lahore Chapter, Seema Zahid and General Secretary APWA Multan chapter, Nazia Yasir also spoke.