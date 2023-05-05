UrduPoint.com

APWA Renews Pledge To Empower Women With More Vigour, Vitalitity For Country's Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

APWA renews pledge to empower women with more vigour, vitalitity for country's progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) renewed its pledge to empower women through more vigour and vitality so that they could play their role in a stronger way for the betterment of society and the development of the country.

"We had won an award for our best performance in past and hope to win it again with the support of our members and under the new and dynamic team of APWA Multan chapter, " said Chairperson Farrukh Mukhtar in an Eid Milan party and get-together arranged at a local hotel here.

She hoped that vice chairperson, Farah Faisal and General Secretary, Nazia Yasir along with the executive body would laurels for the organization in future as they were utilizing their potential for it tirelessly.

The chairperson stated that she was the pioneer of the APWA Lahore Chapter adding that now she tasked her daughter-in-law, Farah Faisal to take the reins of the Multan chapter.

Farrukh Mukhtar lauded teamwork for revitalizing APWA Multan chapter.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairperson APWA, Farah Faisal, ensured that they would carry on the legacy and thanked her team all-out support and help in this connection.

She noted that her classmate, Nazia Yasir, Dr Shela Aftab, Sadia Ali and other lent a hand in making APWA functional once again.

She noted that it was offering the Holy Quran, English language, cooking classes, and beautician classes presently and added that it would launch more courses in days to come.

She highlighted the number of steps being taken in this connection.

She extended a vote of thanks to the guests for their overwhelming response for Eid Milan.

Among others SP, PHP, Huma Naseeb, former Dean WUM, Dr Asmat Naz, WCCI media committee convener, Fariha Munir, Women entrepreneurs Filza Mumtaz, Yasmeen Khakwani, Novaira Fahad, Tahira Najum, Sobia Rizwan, BZU faculty member Zainab Shaukat, MCCI executive committee member Saleha Hassan, Ms Arshia Gul and Anum Zia were present.

Chairperson AWPA Lahore Chapter, Seema Zahid and General Secretary APWA Multan chapter, Nazia Yasir also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Vote Hotel Farah Wum Milan Philippine Peso Bahauddin Zakariya University Women Media All Best

Recent Stories

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

25 minutes ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

51 minutes ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

2 hours ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

4 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

4 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.