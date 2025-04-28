APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education

A vibrant Round Table discussion organized by the 'All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium' (APWUC) was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) titling "Bridging Gaps, Building Futures: Investing in Women’s Universities through Policy, Funding, and Partnerships"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A vibrant Round Table discussion organized by the 'All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium' (APWUC) was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) titling "Bridging Gaps, Building Futures: Investing in Women’s Universities through Policy, Funding, and Partnerships."

The event brought together Vice Chancellors and reps of Pakistan’s 18 women universities, alongside reps from the British Council and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to address critical challenges facing women’s higher education.

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, in her welcoming remarks underscored the Consortium’s key achievements while stressing the need for unity among women’s universities and partner organizations, including the British Council and HEC, to tackle shared challenges such as policy gaps and funding shortages.

Dr. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of HEC’s National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), highlighted the importance of preparing unified budgetary recommendations for HEC, identifying key areas requiring attention. She assured the participants of HEC’s commitment to strengthening women’s universities and called for enhanced collaboration between universities and provincial governments to resolve pressing issues.

The participants deliberated in in-depth discussions to explore new funding avenues through national and international collaborations and grants aimed at promoting institutional capacity.

They unanimously urged the governments and HEC to allocate special budgetary provisions for women’s universities in the forthcoming Budget 2025-26, referring to financial constraints facing the universities as a major hurdle to research and development initiatives, faculty promotions and new hiring. The round table was approved that nearing 3000 students couldn't join various women universities for a single reason of non availability of universities's hostels.

The Consortium agreed to further enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the partnering universities for conducting joint trainings, research work sharing and collectively organizing exchanges.

Maarya Rehman, Deputy Country Director of the British Council, reiterated the organization’s continued support for the Consortium. Nishat Riaz Khan, CEO of Malala Fund, appreciated the roundtable initiative and underlined the need for reshaping policies and partnerships to further enhance gender equity in education.

The gathering extended special gratitude to Dr. Bushra Mirza (T.I & POP), Vice Chancellor of FJWU, for hosting the crucial discussion, reinforcing the Consortium’s commitment to fostering women’s education through collaborative efforts.

Sarah Parvez, Head of Education, British Council, Prof. Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon VC, Peoples University of Medical & Health Sciences for Women Nawabshah, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir VC, Govt. College for Women University, Sialkot, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi VC, Lahore College for Women University, Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain VC, University of Home Economics, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha Pro- VC, The Women University, MultaN, Dr. Safia Ahmad VC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar also VC on additional charge of Women University Mardan, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Hamid VC, Women University of AJK, Bagh attended the round table, while those who joined the discussion through video link included Prof. Dr. Tehmina Mangan VC, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Dr. Dilshad Zafar

Dean, BAC Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin VC, Govt. College for Women University, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum VC, Govt. Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum

Principal, Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore, Dr. Raeesa Bano Registrar, Women University Swabi, Swabi, Dr. Rehana, Director Academics Women University Swabi and Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal VC, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore.