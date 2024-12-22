Open Menu

Aqeel Ahmad Anticipates Major Progress In Government-JUI-F Negotiations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) PM's Adviser on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik expressed profound satisfaction on Sunday, following a highly productive meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and confidently asserted that a groundbreaking, mutually beneficial agreement between the government and JUI-F is imminent, anticipated within the next couple of days.

"A major breakthrough is anticipated in the ongoing negotiations between the government and JUI-F," stated Aqeel Ahmad in an exclusive interview with a private news channel.

"The Ministry of Law, under the strict directives of the Prime Minister, is actively progressing the negotiations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding, we are committed to honouring his requests on a priority basis," Ahmad added.

He commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman's decision to engage in dialogue, praising his adoption of a democratic approach to finding a solution.

By choosing this path, Maulana has demonstrated a commitment to peaceful and constructive negotiation, which is truly commendable, he added.

Aqeel Ahmad assured that the issues with Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be resolved within the framework of the Constitution.

He emphasized that all negotiations and agreements will be made in accordance with the country's supreme law, ensuring a lawful and legitimate resolution to the ongoing matters.

Responding to a query, Aqeel Ahmad also offered sage advice to PTI, urging them to engage in dialogue to resolve their issues.

He emphasized that this approach would not only benefit the party itself but also contribute to the welfare of the common man.

By advocating for dialogue, Ahmad stressed the importance of respecting the institutions of the state.

This, he implied, would foster a more constructive and harmonious political environment.

