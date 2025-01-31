Aqeel Ahmad tells PTI to choose dialogue over confrontation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister Barrister Aqeel Ahmad Friday issued a stern warning to PTI, urging them to accept the government's offer for negotiations and show seriousness in resolving issues, rather than pursuing chaos-driven politics that threatens to undermine the country's progress.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Barrister Aqeel Ahmad emphasized that the government is committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the prevailing political crisis.

He reiterated that the Prime Minister's offer for talks is a sincere effort to address the concerns of all stakeholders and find common ground.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister stressed that the PTI leadership must demonstrate a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, rather than persisting with a confrontational approach that has yielded little progress.

He cautioned that the country cannot afford to be held hostage by political brinkmanship and that all parties must work together to find a way forward.

Aqeel Ahmad also noted that the government is taking concrete steps to address the economic challenges facing the country and that a stable political environment is essential for implementing these reforms.

He expressed hope that the PTI leadership would respond positively to the government's offer and join the negotiating table in a spirit of cooperation and compromise.

Responding to a query about the demand for the release of prisoners from the November 26 incident, he clarified that those not involved in the incident are being released.

However, individuals who were directly implicated or witnessed in the incident will face jail time and any further actions will be taken in accordance with the law and the constitution.

He emphasized that the government does not have the authority to release anyone through an executive order, instead, he stated that the issue will be resolved strictly in accordance with the law, ensuring that due process is followed and justice is served.