Aqeel Ahmed Khan Appointed Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq has appointed Aqeel Ahmed Khan as district Ameer Hyderabad for the period of two years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq has appointed Aqeel Ahmed Khan as district Ameer Hyderabad for the period of two years.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq took this decision in consultation with Provincial Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati.

The central Ameer of the party has taken a decision under Article 68 of the party's constitution to appoint Aqeel Ahmed Khan as the District Ameer for 2022-24.

