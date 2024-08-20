Aqeel Ashfaq Appointed Additional Curator Of Lyallpur Museum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Director Information Faisalabad Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq has been appointed as Additional Curator of Lyallpur Museum.
After taking over charge of his office, the Additional Curator directed the museum officers and staff to concentrate on renovation of the museum so that the visitors could be provided most attractive atmosphere.
He said that necessary steps would also be taken for establishment of cafeteria in the museum in addition to providing facility of air-conditioners for increasing visitors' turnout during summer season.
He said that Lyallpur Museum was an important place which could attract the students of educational institutions in addition to the tourists in a large number. However, in this connection, proper advertisement campaign was imperative for public awareness, he said, adding that electronic and print media would be used largely to promote Lyallpur Museum publicly.
