Open Menu

Aqeel Highlights Gov't Efforts For Gender Parity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Aqeel highlights gov't efforts for gender parity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday emphasized the government's commitment to improving gender parity in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that gender equality is not just a ceremonial issue but a critical policy focus.

He said that a comprehensive report had been prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister, analyzing Pakistan’s low ranking in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index.

“We conducted an extensive exercise involving both the Federal and provincial governments to identify key areas of improvement,” he stated.

He highlighted initiatives such as the introduction of pink buses for women and increased female representation in the cabinet, mentioning that two women currently serve as state ministers.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve to ensure women's empowerment through policy measures and parliamentary representation.

“We have undertaken legislative efforts to address these gaps, and we will continue working to secure equal opportunities for women in all spheres of life” he added.

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

5 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

47 seconds ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

16 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

31 minutes ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

2 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan