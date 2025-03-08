Aqeel Highlights Gov't Efforts For Gender Parity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday emphasized the government's commitment to improving gender parity in Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that gender equality is not just a ceremonial issue but a critical policy focus.
He said that a comprehensive report had been prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister, analyzing Pakistan’s low ranking in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index.
“We conducted an extensive exercise involving both the Federal and provincial governments to identify key areas of improvement,” he stated.
He highlighted initiatives such as the introduction of pink buses for women and increased female representation in the cabinet, mentioning that two women currently serve as state ministers.
He reaffirmed the government's resolve to ensure women's empowerment through policy measures and parliamentary representation.
“We have undertaken legislative efforts to address these gaps, and we will continue working to secure equal opportunities for women in all spheres of life” he added.
Recent Stories
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complaining of unpaid salaries workers of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board to suspend water supply6 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Women Day with renewed resolve to ensure women's empowerment in all spheres of li ..6 minutes ago
-
DPM reaffirms support for Palestine6 minutes ago
-
Kohat university unveils State-of-the-Art Physio rehabilitation center6 minutes ago
-
Aqeel highlights gov't efforts for gender parity6 minutes ago
-
District administration raids shops charges excessive rates for edible commodities in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Tank16 minutes ago
-
RWMC holds walk & seminar to pay tribute to women workers16 minutes ago
-
Nigahban Ramazan Package ensures dignified relief for 26,883 beneficiaries in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
FS, ambassadors pay tribute to women for making lasting impact on society26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover over 2kg of Heroin & Hashish36 minutes ago
-
Harassing any women Maryam Nawaz’s red line: Mehwish36 minutes ago