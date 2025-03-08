(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday emphasized the government's commitment to improving gender parity in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said that gender equality is not just a ceremonial issue but a critical policy focus.

He said that a comprehensive report had been prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister, analyzing Pakistan’s low ranking in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index.

“We conducted an extensive exercise involving both the Federal and provincial governments to identify key areas of improvement,” he stated.

He highlighted initiatives such as the introduction of pink buses for women and increased female representation in the cabinet, mentioning that two women currently serve as state ministers.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve to ensure women's empowerment through policy measures and parliamentary representation.

“We have undertaken legislative efforts to address these gaps, and we will continue working to secure equal opportunities for women in all spheres of life” he added.