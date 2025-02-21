Aqeel Malik Calls PTI’s Press Conference ‘ridiculous’
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, called the press conference held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders ridiculous, following their meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Aqeel Malik alleged that PTI sought relief from the court beyond the law and constitution.In a press briefing on Friday, in response to the PTI leaders' press conference after their meeting with the Chief Justice, the advisor stated that the ten-point agenda presented to the Chief Justice by PTI clearly indicated that the party was seeking facilitation from the courts.
"All the cases against PTI are criminal in nature, and the courts will follow the law in criminal cases.
No relief will be granted beyond the law and constitution," the advisor added.
He further stated that the cases related to May 9 and November 26 were not political in nature, as PTI had created anarchy under the guise of protest.
"PTI holds protests without permission and creates anarchy. No one will be allowed to disturb the lives of citizens," he emphasized. The barrister also mentioned that Section 144 was imposed to ensure the safety of citizens, and the court would take its course if anyone violated the law. He alleged that PTI had a anarchist approach rather than a political one and tried to attack on Islamabad multiple times.
