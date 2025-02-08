Aqeel Malik Slams PTI For Lack Of Commitment To Negotiations, Urges Constructive Role
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday lambasted the opposition party PTI for shirking negotiations and displaying a lackadaisical attitude, emphasizing the government's genuine interest in talks for the country's progress.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, he expressed disappointment and frustration with the opposition party's evasive tactics and lack of seriousness in negotiations aimed at promoting national stability.
He stated that the government has repeatedly extended an offer for talks without any preconditions, only to be met with chaos.
Aqeel Malik slammed PTI for their stubborn attitude and disregard for Pakistan's interests.
He noted that by ignoring calls for talks, PTI has shown a worrying lack of commitment to finding solutions that benefit the country.
Responding to a query, Aqeel Malik said the PML-N government played a crucial role in rescuing Pakistan from default and improving its economic outlook.
During their tenure, foreign reserves increased, exports grew and GDP showed significant improvement, he highlighted.
Aqeel Malik emphasized that the opposition must play a constructive role in the country's progress, rather than merely criticizing the government.
He stressed that a collaborative approach is essential for addressing Pakistan's challenges and achieving stability.
Recent Stories
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aqeel Malik slams PTI for lack of commitment to negotiations, urges constructive role1 minute ago
-
Man arrested in Mansehra under PECA Act11 minutes ago
-
TikToker Psycho Arbab found dead in Warsak Road flat21 minutes ago
-
10 hurt in gas cylinder blast at Peshawar hotel31 minutes ago
-
2 cops martyred in attack on Bannu police check post41 minutes ago
-
World Cancer Day observed at KTH41 minutes ago
-
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump44 minutes ago
-
DPM/Dar chairs CCIGCT meeting2 hours ago
-
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed by speedy car driver in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Security Forces killed Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti placed under house arrest in IIOJK3 hours ago