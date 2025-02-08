Open Menu

Aqeel Malik Slams PTI For Lack Of Commitment To Negotiations, Urges Constructive Role

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Aqeel Malik slams PTI for lack of commitment to negotiations, urges constructive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday lambasted the opposition party PTI for shirking negotiations and displaying a lackadaisical attitude, emphasizing the government's genuine interest in talks for the country's progress.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, he expressed disappointment and frustration with the opposition party's evasive tactics and lack of seriousness in negotiations aimed at promoting national stability.

He stated that the government has repeatedly extended an offer for talks without any preconditions, only to be met with chaos.

Aqeel Malik slammed PTI for their stubborn attitude and disregard for Pakistan's interests.

He noted that by ignoring calls for talks, PTI has shown a worrying lack of commitment to finding solutions that benefit the country.

Responding to a query, Aqeel Malik said the PML-N government played a crucial role in rescuing Pakistan from default and improving its economic outlook.

During their tenure, foreign reserves increased, exports grew and GDP showed significant improvement, he highlighted.

Aqeel Malik emphasized that the opposition must play a constructive role in the country's progress, rather than merely criticizing the government.

He stressed that a collaborative approach is essential for addressing Pakistan's challenges and achieving stability.

