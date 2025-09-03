Open Menu

Aqeel Malik Stresses Unity To Address National Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Aqeel Malik stresses unity to address national challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Wednesday, urged all stakeholders to work collectively in tackling the country’s pressing national challenges like floods and terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for greater introspection, unity and a strong sense of responsibility across all segments of society to ensure long-term stability and development.

The minister said that while floods are natural disasters, their devastating impact often multiplies due to poor planning, weak implementation of regulations, and the presence of illegal structures along waterways.

He stressed that timely action, better coordination among Federal and provincial institutions and strict enforcement of laws were crucial to minimizing losses in the future.

He added that adaptation measures and disaster-resilient infrastructure must be prioritized to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and the economy.

