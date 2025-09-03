Aqeel Malik Stresses Unity To Address National Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Wednesday, urged all stakeholders to work collectively in tackling the country’s pressing national challenges like floods and terrorism.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for greater introspection, unity and a strong sense of responsibility across all segments of society to ensure long-term stability and development.
The minister said that while floods are natural disasters, their devastating impact often multiplies due to poor planning, weak implementation of regulations, and the presence of illegal structures along waterways.
He stressed that timely action, better coordination among Federal and provincial institutions and strict enforcement of laws were crucial to minimizing losses in the future.
He added that adaptation measures and disaster-resilient infrastructure must be prioritized to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and the economy.
Recent Stories
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aqeel Malik stresses unity to address national challenges5 minutes ago
-
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce losses: Musadik11 minutes ago
-
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser11 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala29 minutes ago
-
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug37 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Balochistan37 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiative37 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel at CMH37 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgium37 minutes ago
-
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation30 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program30 minutes ago