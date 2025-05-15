Aqeel Malik urges unified Muslim response to global challenges at PUIC session

Pakistan’s State Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, delivered a powerful address at the 19th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Jakarta on Thursday, highlighting the complex and growing challenges facing the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan’s State Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, delivered a powerful address at the 19th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Jakarta on Thursday, highlighting the complex and growing challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

Representing Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, at the forum, he expressed gratitude to Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and Chairperson of the 19th PUIC Session, and to the Indonesian government for their hospitality and excellent arrangements.

In his address, he underscored the multifaceted crises facing Muslim societies, ranging from external hostilities and internal divisions to socio-economic exclusion, cultural encroachment, poverty, and disease.

He particularly drew attention to recent Indian hostilities against Pakistan between May 6 and May 10, during which he said that civilian areas and religious sites were targeted, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of three mosques.

Calling the attacks “unprovoked and cowardly,” he condemned India’s false-flag operations and attempts to justify military aggression through fabricated narratives.

The minister further denounced India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a landmark agreement in place since 1960—as a violation of international law and a direct threat to Pakistan’s agricultural economy and water security.

Highlighting Pakistan’s response under “Operation Bunyanum-Marsoos” (The Iron Wall), he said that the Pakistan Armed Forces downed six Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets, and intercepted Israeli-made drones.

He said that Pakistan’s military response was guided by Islamic principles, targeting only military assets and avoiding civilian casualties.

Malik expressed deep appreciation for the support received from the international community during the recent escalation.

He specifically thanked Muslim nations such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Bangladesh, Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain, Malaysia, Palestine, and notably Indonesia for their solidarity.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic ally, China, and appreciated the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and the European Union in facilitating a ceasefire.

Calling for a unified voice, he warned that silence in the face of aggression would only embolden oppressors.

He cited the destruction in Gaza, atrocities in Kashmir, and economic strangulation in various Muslim regions as evidence of continued oppression.

He accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, referencing the March 11 attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, where 31 lives were lost in an assault allegedly backed by Indian proxies.

He reiterated the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as proof of New Delhi's destabilising tactics.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty in line with international law and reiterated its unwavering political and moral support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, as endorsed by UN and OIC resolutions.

Calling upon the PUIC to stand united, he urged condemnation of India’s unilateral actions in Jammu and Kashmir and called for a renewed commitment to diplomacy and dialogue.

Quoting a Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), “The Ummah is like one body; if one part suffers, the whole body feels the pain,” he concluded his address by calling for Muslim unity and coordinated action to protect the dignity and rights of oppressed Muslim communities worldwide.