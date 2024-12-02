Open Menu

AQI In Lahore Still Unhealthy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

AQI in Lahore still unhealthy

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the provincial capital remained at an unhealthy level on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the provincial capital remained at an unhealthy level on Monday.

According to data from IQAir, the city recorded an average AQI of 172, placing it in the 'Unhealthy' category. The PM2.

5 concentration in Lahore was reported to be 17 times higher than the WHO's annual air quality guideline.

The most polluted areas included Pine Avenue (214), Bedian Road (192), the Hiking & Mountaineering Club at GCU (186), Polo Ground Cantt (185), University of Central Punjab (185), University of Management and Technology (183), and the US Consulate (176).

