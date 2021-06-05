UrduPoint.com
Aqiq Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:27 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Saturday to cover more than 718,000 children below five years of age

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Saturday to cover more than 718,000 children below five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner (DC)Amir Aqiq Khan inaugurated the drive by administering drops to children at the district health authority office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate every child coming from outside.

He said that no polio case has been detected in the district for a decade but there was a need to remain attentive.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, the DC said that 2864 polio teams,663 area in charges, 240 medical officers,allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign,adding the drive would also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centers have been set up while children coming from outside would be vaccinated at 129 transit point of the district", he added.

