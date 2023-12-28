'Aqua Business Promotion Symposium' unites experts, stakeholders

In a collaborative effort, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), and the Fisheries Department Punjab orchestrated an impactful and insightful 'Aqua Business Promotion Symposium'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) In a collaborative effort, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), and the Fisheries Department Punjab orchestrated an impactful and insightful 'Aqua business Promotion Symposium'.

The event, held at a local hotel, brought together key stakeholders to address pivotal aspects concerning the aquaculture industry. The symposium served as a platform for discussing crucial areas, emphasising advisory policy to offer strategic guidance for individuals and entities engaged in aqua-related enterprises. Additionally, it delved into the realm of investment, dissecting opportunities and strategies aimed at attracting investments into the aquaculture sector, fostering its growth and sustainability.

The event started with recitation of Holy Quran verses and the national anthem, setting a respectful and patriotic tone. Secretary ICI&SDD Ehsan Bhutta extended a warm welcome, initiating the symposium with an inclusive and cordial atmosphere. Highlighting the significance of the event, he delivered an illuminating keynote address, emphasising the importance of the aquaculture sector in the province's socioeconomic landscape.

Dr. Aamer Irshad, Assistant FAO Representative (Programme), elucidated the UN FAO's role in the Hand-in-Hand project in Pakistan, outlining its significance and objectives. Hihi initiative launched in 2019, is a flagship of FAO and one of its core priority programme areas. Areas of intervention have included developing value chains for priority commodities, building agro-industries and efficient water management systems, introducing digital services and precision agriculture, reducing food losses and waste, and addressing climate challenges and weather risks.

Dr. Sikender Hayat, DG Fisheries Punjab, offered valuable insights into the indispensable role played by the Fisheries Department Punjab in nurturing and advancing aquaculture practices within the region.

Following the sessions, participants engaged with various stakeholders' by visiting their display booths, enhancing their understanding of the diverse contributions and innovations within the aquaculture industry.

The symposium continued with insightful technical sessions led by esteemed experts, where Dr. Anser Mahmood Chatta, DG Wildlife & Fisheries, South Punjab, discussed the Prospects of Fisheries & Aquaculture in Punjab, shedding light on opportunities and challenges in the sector. In a separate session Mr. Ch. Nabeel Ahmed, representing Thai-Union & AMG Group, Pakistan, delved into the Role of Locally Produced Shrimp Seed & Feed in Aquaculture, presenting innovative approaches to enhance productivity.

Concluding on a high note, two panel discussions explored "Enabling Environment for Shrimp Farming in Pakistan" and "Investment Opportunities for the Private Sector." Esteemed panelists provided valuable insights on these crucial topics.

The symposium's success stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts and commitment of all stakeholders involved, affirming the collective resolve to propel the aquaculture sector towards sustainable growth and innovation.