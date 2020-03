Aquaf Minister visits Darbar Baba Masooduddin Gunj Shakar

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan on Monday visited darbar of Hazrat Baba Massoduddin Gunj Shakar in Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan on Monday visited darbar of Hazrat Baba Massoduddin Gunj Shakar in Pakpattan.

He performed traditional chadar on the grave and offered dua for the development and prosperity of the country.

The minister inspected cleanliness and other arrangements including 'Lungar khana',security and parking etc. Auqaf officials were also present.