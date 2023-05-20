Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Saturday highlighting the significance of the Arab League summit's declaration, said it promised a bright future for the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Saturday highlighting the significance of the Arab League summit's declaration, said it promised a bright future for the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference, he said the declaration offered a promising outlook for the future of Muslims worldwide.

During the conference, Ashrafi addressed several pressing issues faced by the Muslim Ummah, particularly focusing on the challenges in Kashmir and Palestine. Notably, he emphasized Saudi Arabia's role as the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and expressed hope that practical steps would be taken to address the Kashmir and Palestine issues promptly.

He raised concerns about India's plan to hold the G20 meeting in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which he attributed to China.

He called upon Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other nations to refrain from participating in this perceived illegitimate act by India.

Furthermore, Ashrafi highlighted Pakistan's sovereignty, stressing that no country or its representatives should interfere in its internal affairs.

As the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council, he conveyed Pakistan's commitment to maintaining independence in its internal matters.

He commended the Arab Summit's declaration as a permanent plan of action to promote unity among Arab Islamic countries.

He emphasized the importance of practical measures in ending external interference and sectarian violence, which would ultimately strengthen and stabilize the Muslim Ummah.

Ashrafi also acknowledged the Arab Summit's unwavering stance on the Palestine issue, considering it a representation of the plight faced by the oppressed Palestinians.

He expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken soon to address the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Additionally, Ashrafi praised the leadership of Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in fostering peace and security in the region.

Responding to a question, he reiterated Pakistan's desire for improved relations with India, emphasizing that the restoration of these relations hinged on resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Acknowledging China's role in foiling the G20 meeting conspiracy in IIOJK, Ashrafi expressed gratitude towards the Chinese government and people.

He hoped that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other nations would refrain from participating in the meeting, citing India's violation of international laws by hosting the event in Occupied Kashmir.

When asked about recent developments in Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Syria, Ashrafi expressed the hope that the restoration of relations among these nations would pave the way for an end to sectarian violence within Arab-Islamic countries.

He further expressed optimism that the people of Syria would be able to return to their homeland, thus fostering peace in the region.

Turning his attention to Pakistan, Ashrafi condemned the brutality and violence that occurred on May 9, emphasizing that such acts were unacceptable under any circumstances. He called for the arrest of all criminals involved, emphasizing that unity among the Pakistani nation and its armed forces was essential for the stability of the country.

He categorically stated that interference in Pakistan's internal affairs by US senators, representatives, or any other foreign government was unacceptable.

In conclusion, Ashrafi addressed the statements made by Zalmay Khalilzad, shedding light on the conspiracies against Pakistan.

He questioned Khalilzad's silence on Indian and Israeli terrorism and human rights violations, suggesting a biased perspective.