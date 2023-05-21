UrduPoint.com

Arab League Summit Marks Milestone For Regional Rapprochement: Saudi Envoy

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Arab League Summit marks milestone for regional rapprochement: Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Sunday said the Arab League Summit, hosted by the Kingdom under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, concluded on a high note, signaling a significant step towards regional rapprochement and cooperation.

The summit, held at King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Jeddah, brought together leaders from across the Arab world to discuss key regional challenges and forge a path towards unity, stability, and progress, he said in an exclusive talk with APP.

Ambassador Al-Malki said the summit aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among Arab nations, emphasizing the importance of resolving conflicts, promoting economic development, and countering common threats in the region.

He said Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, known for his bold and transformative vision, played a central role in steering the discussions towards concrete action and tangible outcomes.

He said the summit commenced with an opening address by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who expressed his commitment to strengthening Arab unity and emphasized the urgency of addressing the pressing issues facing the region.

He also added that the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, under the leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of regional rapprochement.

It is worth noting that the Arab summit addressed the need for increased coordination in combating terrorism and extremism, recognizing the grave threat they posed to regional stability and security. Leaders reiterated their resolve to counter extremist ideologies and enhance intelligence sharing and joint security measures to ensure the safety of Arab nations.

