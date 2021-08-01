ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Arab Parliament, Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, heading a high-profile delegation of legislators from the Arab League, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senator Sana Jamali welcomed the delegation on arrival at Islamabad International Airport, said a news release of the Senate Secretariat.

On arrival, Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi informed the journalists that this was his first visit to any non-Arab country after becoming President of the Arab Parliament and described it as a 'true reflection' of their fraternal ties.

He regarded Pakistan as an 'important Muslim country' and said "Our alliance and cooperation with Pakistan will be beneficial for the Muslim Ummah. Mutual cooperation will open new avenues for our relations.

" During the visit, Al Asoumi said he, along with the delegation, would hold meetings with the political leadership of Pakistan in which the issues faced by Muslim Ummah and matters pertaining to their unity and harmony would be discussed at length.

He expressed confidence that the visit would produce positive and far-reaching results, adding the exchange of delegations at the parliamentary and public levels would significantly boost their ties, trade and investment.

The president said the vast opportunities, offered by Pakistan in the area of trade and investment, would be fully brought to use.

He said Pakistan and Arab countries had been enjoying brotherly and decades old bond which was based on common religion, culture and traditions.

Al Asoumi extended his gratitude to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for inviting him to Pakistan.