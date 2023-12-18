Arabic language belongs to ancient civilization: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has said that Arabic language belongs to an ancient civilisation and by learning it one can understand not only the affairs of this world but also the affairs of the hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has said that Arabic language belongs to an ancient civilisation and by learning it one can understand not only the affairs of this world but also the affairs of the hereafter.

He was addressing an international conference on the topic of ‘Role of Arabic Language in Strengthening the Relationship between Arab and Pakistani Societies’ organised by the PU Department of Arabic at Al-Raazi Hall.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Dyab Ghazavi, Prof Dr. Khurshidul Hassan Rizvi, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr. Moeen Nizami, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Chairman Department of Arabic Prof Dr. Hamid Ashraf Hamdani, Prof Dr. Hafiz Moqeet Javaid Bhatti, delegates from Pakistan, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Arabic language and literature are very important for Muslims.

He said that it is an honor to hold a ceremony in Punjab University for ‘Arabic Language Day’. He appreciated the role of the Arabic department for the promotion of Arabic language in Pakistan. He said that organizing such events to promote relations with Arab countries is a good omen. He said that PU has produced a big number of Ph.Ds in Arabic.

Prof Dr. Hamid Ashraf Hamdani thanked the participants and highlighted the objectives and aims of the conference.

He said that from this conference, young scholars will get an opportunity to learn from the experiences of researchers.

Dr. Moeen Nizami said that Punjab University Oriental College is playing an active role in the promotion of languages and literature in Pakistan.

In the conference, Prof Dr. Muhammad Dyab Ghazavi, Prof Dr. Khurshid-ul-Hasan Rizvi and other delegates expressed their views in Arabic.