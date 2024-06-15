Arafah Day teaches universal lesson of collectivity, brotherhood, unity to Muslims: Senator Abdul Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that the main member of Hajj, Arafah Day teaches the universal lesson of collectivity, brotherhood and unity to Muslims. In statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the universal message of coexistence was conveyed on Arafa Day,

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that more than two million pilgrims from all over the world paid Hajj to Waqoof-e-Arafat, Arafah Day teaches the universal lesson of community, brotherhood and unity, Arafah Day instills a sense of empathy among Muslims all over the world.

The main day of Hajj is the Day of Arafah and this day teaches peace and harmony, during Hajj, no Muslim can kill even a fly or a mosquito. Day of Arafah conveys the universal message of coexistence, he said.

He said that the act of sacrifice on the occasion of Hajj was actually following Sunnah Ibrahimi saying that following Sunnah Ibrahimi actually creates a sense of pain for Muslims around the world.

More than 45 thousand Palestinians have been martyred and more than 100,000 have been seriously injured as a result of brutal Israeli bombardment for more than 9 months, he said.

He said that all global efforts to stop Israeli attacks were still fail. Muslims around the world need to show a collective protest against Israel's brutality, he said and added, on this blessed occasion of the Day of Arafah, the rulers and people of all the Muslim countries of the world have to register a strong protest, he said.

He said that all Muslims must have a diplomatic boycott of Israel and a permanent boycott of all Israeli products adding that this time too, during his sermon, Imam Sahib has made special prayers for the freedom of Palestine and the peace of the lives of the Palestinians.

The heads of Muslim countries must cut off all levels of commercial, diplomatic and political relations with the Israeli government until they stop the horrific and barbaric bombing of Israel and Palestine, he said.