Arafat Day Sermon To Be Broadcast, Translated Into Ten Languages

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:13 PM

Arafat Day sermon to be broadcast, translated into ten languages

The Arafat Day sermon will be translated into ten languages for broadcast on two platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Arafat Day sermon will be translated into ten languages for broadcast on two platforms.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, chief of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that he has directed for an increase in the number of languages used in translating the sermon from five to 10.

The sermon last year was translated into five languages. This year it will be made available in English, Malay, urdu, Persian, French, Mandarin, Turkish, Russian, Hausa, and Bengali, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

It will be available on the Arafat Sermon app and the Manarat Al-Haramain platform.

The Day of Arafat falls on the ninth day of Zulhijja, which coincides with July 30 this year.

It marks the peak of the hajj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia had announced on June 22 that it will allow a "limited" number of people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that those individuals will be of different nationalities but already residing in the Kingdom.

People who are residents in Saudi Arabia make up to 70% of total Hajj pilgrims while Saudi citizens make up 30% most of whom are from the medical and military sectors.

Al-Sudais pointed out that the project is the largest of its kind in the world and that the Kingdom is all geared up to carry it for the third year in a row.

