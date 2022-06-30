UrduPoint.com

Arafat Day Sermon To Be Translated In 10 Languages

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Arafat day sermon to be translated in 10 languages

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, through interpreting Arafah sermon, seeks to deliver the Two Holy Mosques' message in several languages to enhance the values of tolerance and moderation in the world, in addition to seeking to reach 150 million beneficiaries this Hajj season through 10 international languages

According to Saudi Press Agency, General President of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais stressed that the presidency has prepared through devices and global transmission systems to broadcast and translate Arafah sermon to all Muslims around the world in 10 languages: English, French, Malay, urdu, Farsi, Russian, Chinese, Bengali, Turkish and Hausa.

The General President noted that the project was the biggest of its kind in bearing the message of tolerance and moderation from the land of peace and a global qualitative leap to spread the message of islam, as well as its contribution to realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 goals concerned with the Two Holy Mosques.

He added that Arafah sermon was the most important among all sermons as it carried the fundamental messages of Islam, peace, tolerance and moderation. The presidency last year succeeded in reaching 100 million beneficiaries in the world, he pointed out.

