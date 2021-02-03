UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arain Association Organizes Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

Arain Association organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Arain Association organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Arain Association organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, here on Wednesday.

Mian Amjad Iqbal president Arain Association led the rally which marched on various city roads. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Amjad Iqbal said that India has fielded its forces in Kashmir valley only to deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination which is very condemnable act of Indian government.

He said that self-determination is a fundamental right for every person and nobody could be deprived of it for a long.

He said that United Nations should play role in resolving Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmiri people so that peace could be brought in the region.

Mian Javaid Iqbal Chachu Advocate, Hafiz Khubaib Hameed, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Kashif Chaudhry Advocate, Mian Talha, Mian Abid Ali Advocate, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and other members of the association were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India United Nations Abid Ali Government

Recent Stories

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

12 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

12 minutes ago

Over 10 Syrian Soldiers Killed in IS Attack - Sour ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of su ..

30 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

32 seconds ago

Lahore police conducted 461 search operations in J ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.