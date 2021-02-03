Arain Association organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Arain Association organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Arain Association organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, here on Wednesday.

Mian Amjad Iqbal president Arain Association led the rally which marched on various city roads. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogan in favor of Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Amjad Iqbal said that India has fielded its forces in Kashmir valley only to deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination which is very condemnable act of Indian government.

He said that self-determination is a fundamental right for every person and nobody could be deprived of it for a long.

He said that United Nations should play role in resolving Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmiri people so that peace could be brought in the region.

Mian Javaid Iqbal Chachu Advocate, Hafiz Khubaib Hameed, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Kashif Chaudhry Advocate, Mian Talha, Mian Abid Ali Advocate, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and other members of the association were also present on the occasion.