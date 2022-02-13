UrduPoint.com

Arain City Affectees Asked To Submit Compensation Claims Within Next Fortnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Arain City affectees asked to submit compensation claims within next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Sunday has asked the persons cheated by Major (Retd) Makhdoom Hussain and management, the owners of Arain City to submit their complaints and compensation claims by Feb 28.

According to an announcement of NAB Rawalpindi, the Bureau was conducting investigations against the project of Al Rai Developers, the owners of Arain City, the residents of House no 317, Street no 49, G-10/3, Islamabad on the allegations of receiving money from the people by fraudulent means.

The applications of complaints and compensation claims should be submitted to Investigation Officer, (IW-II), NAB, Rawalpindi, Civic Centre, G-6, Melody, Islamabad during office hours.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts of the looted money, affidavit should be submitted to Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi during office hours by post or email: rawalpindi@nab.gov.pk orFax no 051-9220832/395

