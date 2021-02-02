Arandu border Station Chitral to be operationalized in March: Customs Collector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Customs Collector Muhammad Saleem Tuesday said that Arandu Border Station Chitral to be equipped with special security, internet facility, electricity, would be made fully operational in the month of March where export and import could be done through WeBock (web based) system.

Presiding over a meeting here at Customs House, he said that Arandu border Station Chitral would connect Central Asian States and Afghanistan with Chitral.

He said that weighbridges would be installed by the Customs department to facilitate customs clearance, adding that the 18-room Arandu border Station office would be completed soon while work on construction of road to Arandu Border Station has been approved and to be completed soon.

During the meeting, FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that opening of Arandu Border Station along with Malakand Division would boost industry and trade in Chitral besides generating employment opportunities.

He said that Arandu Border Station would give boost to local industry of Chitral while Arandu Border Station would be used as part of CPEC project.

In the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer islam thanked Customs department and other departments for opening of the Arandu border Station in the month of March and assured full cooperation from the business community.

Additional Collector Customs Peshawar, Shehzad Deputy Collector Customs Headquarters, Jahan Bahadur Additional Collector Customs Enforcement, Shahid Jan Additional Collector, Farhatullah Khan Manager Pearl, FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Wazir EC Member Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry Center Arandu, Col Qasim Shah, Director Project Cybernet and Bakht Muhammad Khan Business Unit Head KP Cybernet were participated in the meeting.

A