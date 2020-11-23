Arbab Alamgir Khan tests positive for coronavirus infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister for Communication and leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Arbab Alamgir Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

According to test results shared by a family member of Arbab Alamgir on social media, he conducted COVID-19 test from a laboratory in Islamabad and found to be infected with the virus.

Arbab Alamgir has confined himself to his residence at Islamabad at E-11 Sector for fourteen days and taking medicines, his close relative said.