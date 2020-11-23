Arbab Alamgir Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus Infection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:30 PM
Former Federal Minister for Communication and leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Arbab Alamgir Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus infection
According to test results shared by a family member of Arbab Alamgir on social media, he conducted COVID-19 test from a laboratory in Islamabad and found to be infected with the virus.
Arbab Alamgir has confined himself to his residence at Islamabad at E-11 Sector for fourteen days and taking medicines, his close relative said.