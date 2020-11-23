UrduPoint.com
Arbab Alamgir Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Arbab Alamgir Khan tests positive for coronavirus infection

Former Federal Minister for Communication and leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Arbab Alamgir Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Federal Minister for Communication and leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Arbab Alamgir Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

According to test results shared by a family member of Arbab Alamgir on social media, he conducted COVID-19 test from a laboratory in Islamabad and found to be infected with the virus.

Arbab Alamgir has confined himself to his residence at Islamabad at E-11 Sector for fourteen days and taking medicines, his close relative said.

