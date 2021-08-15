UrduPoint.com

Arbab Condoles Death Of Mumtaz Bhutto

Arbab condoles death of Mumtaz Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Arbab Ghulam Rahim here on Sunday visited the house of Aameer Bux Bhutto, in Mirpur Bhutto of the district and offered condolence over the sad demise of his father former Sindh Chief Minister and Leader of PTI Mumtaz Ali Khan Bhutto, who died few days ago.

            Arbab Ghulam Rahim condoled with Aameer Bux Khan Bhutto, Ali Haider Khan Bhutto  and other family members.

           He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

