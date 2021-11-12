Arbab expresses concern over law, order situation in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday expressed his concerns over deteriorating law and order situation, Police highhandedness and bad governance in Sindh and suggested to Sindh Chief Minister to ensure merit while considering the posting of Police officers.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh is quite alarming and calls for inability of the provincial government in giving peace and justice to the people of Sindh, he stated in his letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister.

Highlighting different incidents of Police highhandedness and lawlessness, Ghulam Rahim said that the Police had failed to take any decisive action against heinous crimes like murders of innocent persons by influential even sitting Members of Sindh Assembly. He quoted example of Nazam Jokhio who was allegedly brutally murdered by MPA Awais Jokhio.

The said MPA belongs to Malir District in Karachi and was elected from the district Thatta, he said and added that video clips of Nazam Jokhio which available in media are confirming the brutality of the murderers. Now his brother is being pressurized by Sindh government, offering him bribe to compromise, Dr.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim alleged.

Referring another incident occurred in Kamber at Shahdadkot District where the Special Assistant to Prime Minister alleged that a girl was murdered in a broad day light by the father of a PPP MPA Ghanwer Isran. It was heart wrenching to see in widely circulated video clips that the girl was begging for her life but she was shot dead in presence of scores of people, he said.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister also referred the incidents of Police highhanded during a protest at Bahria Town Karachi, murders of Dodo Bheel in islam Kot district Tharparkar, Aziz Memon, a journalist of the district Naushero Feroz because of raising voice against the status quo.

Since 2008 till date, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim alleged that Sindh police was being used against political opponents. The lodging of false FIRs against opponent as well as torture and murders have become the routine exercise of the rulers of provincial government, he claimed.

Rahim called upon the posting of well reputed and honest Police officers in districts of the province so that the innocent people could get justice from highhandedness of Police and law breakers.