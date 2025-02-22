Arbab family rejects KP Govt decision to change name of Niaz Cricket Stadium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Arbab family of Peshawar here Saturday strongly rejected the KP Government's decision about changing the name of Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium and demanded PTI leadership to withdraw its decision.

Arbab Khizar Hayat and Arbab Zarak Khan told media that the PTI Government's decision to rename the famous stadium as Imran Khan Stadium was unacceptable.

Arbab Zarak said that the Arbab Family will challenge this irrational decision in the court of law.