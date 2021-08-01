Arbab Ghulam offers condolences with family of Mamnoon Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim Sunday said late former President Mamnoon Hussain was a virtuous and man of principles.

Talking to media after offering condolences with the bereaved family members of the late president, the SAPM said the government residence where family of deceased former president was residing would be renovated.

Earlier, SAPM Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim offered condolences with the sons of former president Mamnoon Hussain and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Later, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim also offered condolences with former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Raheela Tiwana on demise of her sister.