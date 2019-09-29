Arbab Ghulam Rahim praises Imran Khan for his successful visit to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The President of Peoples Muslim League and former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Sunday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful visit to the US during which he met the international leaders and addressed the UN General Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he termed the PM's visit as historic and successful.

"Khan fought the case of whole Muslim Ummah," he said.

He said the similarity in the world views of Khan, Malaysia's Mahatir Muhammad and Turkey's Tayyab Erdogan had sent a positive message of hope to the Muslims around the world.

Rahim bewailed that the Muslims countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya had been destroyed by the wars.

"After his speech at the UN the statesman Khan has emerged as a global leader," he said.

The former CM specifically praised Khan's oratory skills, comparing him with the previous leaders who could not make extempore speeches at such global platforms.

He said Khan courageously fought the case of Indian occupied Kashmir in the UN and during his interactions with the global leaders.