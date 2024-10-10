Arbab Khizer Hayat hails government for attracting foreign investors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Arbab Khizer Hayat Thursday praised the government's economic policies and efforts to boost investment ties with neighboring countries where specifically highlighted the visit of Saudi Arabia's Minister for Investment as a testament to the government's success in attracting foreign investors.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Hayat lauded the government's dedication to strengthening ties with neighboring countries and reviving the economy, adding, billion investment package from Saudi Arabia as a significant boost to Pakistan's economy.

"Pakistan's economic ties with neighboring countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, will play a vital role in shaping the country's economic future," he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has praised the government's efforts to control inflation, stating that all economic indicators are positive.

According to Hayat, foreign exchange reserves are improving, the Currency remains stable, and inflation is decreasing.

This positive trend is a testament to the government's successful economic policies, he highlighted.

Hayat emphasized that strengthened foreign relations would have a positive impact on Pakistan's economy.

Responding a query, Khizer Hayat stressed the need for unity among all political parties, saying they should put national interest above party politics.

He emphasized that collective efforts were necessary to address pressing national issues and ensure the country's progress.