Arbab Nasar condemns Madrassa blast in Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast of Madrassa in Peshawar.

Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi said that terrorists were trying to achieve their nefarious goal by targeting innocent people in the country.

"The entire nation is united against terrorism and anti-national elements to curb their nefarious design from the country in order to maintain peace", he said.

He said we have to show national unity and consensus to eradicate the mentality based on terror.

Arbab Nasar said that nation stood with security forces including the Pakistan Army for elimination of terrorism and the terrorists saying that terrorists cannot weak our spirits by terrorist activities.

He condoled to the families of the students who were martyred in the bomb blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured.