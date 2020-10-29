UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arbab Nasar Condemns Madrassa Blast In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:52 PM

Arbab Nasar condemns Madrassa blast in Peshawar

Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast of Madrassa in Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast of Madrassa in Peshawar.

Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi said that terrorists were trying to achieve their nefarious goal by targeting innocent people in the country.

"The entire nation is united against terrorism and anti-national elements to curb their nefarious design from the country in order to maintain peace", he said.

He said we have to show national unity and consensus to eradicate the mentality based on terror.

Arbab Nasar said that nation stood with security forces including the Pakistan Army for elimination of terrorism and the terrorists saying that terrorists cannot weak our spirits by terrorist activities.

He condoled to the families of the students who were martyred in the bomb blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Peshawar Army Bomb Blast From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

34 minutes ago

Russia's Westernmost Kaliningrad Region Sees Recor ..

2 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

53 minutes ago

Nigerian President Warns National Economy 'Too Fra ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Court Acquits Prime Minister Khan in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.