Arbab Pays Tribute To SHC's Justice For Taking Action Against Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Arbab pays tribute to SHC's justice for taking action against mafia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim has paid tribute to Sindh High Court's justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar to taking action against the mafia which has allegedly plundered the public funds in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Rahim said the history would remember justice Gorar for his courageous orders in which he suspended 2 MPAs including sister of Pakistan Peoples Party's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He added that the SHC rights held the MPAs responsible for the dog bite cases in the province.

"The PPP's Sindh government isn't concerned about the well being and safety of the humans," he commented.

Rahim alleged that hundreds of millions of rupees were being embezzled under the guise of vaccination of stray dogs to neuter them.

He condemned the Sindh government's reported boycott of justice Gorar.

