Arbab Rahim arrives at sit-in against brutal killing of farmers near Qazi Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Arbab Rahim participated in the sit-in organized for arrest of the culprits involved in Nawab Wali Muhammad tragedy on Sunday night.

According to the spokesperson, Dr. Arbab Rahim participated in the protest on the national highway despite the traffic jam due to sit-in along with the dead bodies of slain farmers and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Talking to media on the occasion, the former Sindh Chief Minister said that Zardari and the company had spread terror by considering the people of Sindh as weak but it was their mistake.

He said that he was with the oppressed people of Sindh and would not allow anyone to oppress the poor people of the province.

He said that he was the voice of the people of Sindh and the problems of the people are his own problems.

On the arrival of Arbab Rahim, a wave of hope ran among the protesters.

Arbab Rahim also met with SUP President Syed Zainul Abidin Shah and other leaders and heirs of the slain and got details about the incident.