Arbab Rahim, Moin ud-din Ayubi discuss strengthening PTI in Sindh for upcoming elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim and leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) Moin ud-din Ayubi Wednesday discussed matters related to strengthen PTI in Sindh for upcoming elections.

PTI leader Moin ud-din Ayubi met SAPM Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim at Arbab House here.

Moin ud-din acknowledged Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim's efforts in unifying the party in Sindh.

Moreover, they also held detailed discussion on various important issues and obtaining political situation in Sindh.