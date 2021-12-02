- Home
Arbab Rahim, Moin Ud-din Ayubi Discuss Strengthening PTI In Sindh For Upcoming Elections
Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim and leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) Moin ud-din Ayubi Wednesday discussed matters related to strengthen PTI in Sindh for upcoming elections.
PTI leader Moin ud-din Ayubi met SAPM Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim at Arbab House here.
Moin ud-din acknowledged Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim's efforts in unifying the party in Sindh.
Moreover, they also held detailed discussion on various important issues and obtaining political situation in Sindh.