UrduPoint.com

Arbab Rahim Offers Condolence On Mir Aijaz Talpur's Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:17 PM

Arbab Rahim offers condolence on Mir Aijaz Talpur's death

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday offered condolence with Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur on sad demise of his father former minister Mir Aijaz Ali Talpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday offered condolence with Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur on sad demise of his father former minister Mir Aijaz Ali Talpur.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim visited the residence of late Mir Aijaz Talpur at Tando Muhammad Khan and offered fateha for the departed soul.

PTI leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim also paid tributes to the senior politician Mir Aijaz Talpur for his service for the betterment of the people of Tando Muhammad Khan.

He was accompanied by local leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf during his visit to Tando Muhammad Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Visit Tando Muhammad Khan Sajjad Ali Sad

Recent Stories

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Kar ..

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Tree plantation at Punjab University

Tree plantation at Punjab University

4 minutes ago
 Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as ..

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as Taliban Step Up Offensive

17 minutes ago
 Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over F ..

Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Sp ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment i ..

Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment in tourism

17 minutes ago
 Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Da ..

Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Day celebrations

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.