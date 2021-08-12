Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday offered condolence with Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur on sad demise of his father former minister Mir Aijaz Ali Talpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday offered condolence with Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur on sad demise of his father former minister Mir Aijaz Ali Talpur.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim visited the residence of late Mir Aijaz Talpur at Tando Muhammad Khan and offered fateha for the departed soul.

PTI leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim also paid tributes to the senior politician Mir Aijaz Talpur for his service for the betterment of the people of Tando Muhammad Khan.

He was accompanied by local leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf during his visit to Tando Muhammad Khan.