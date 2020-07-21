UrduPoint.com
Arbab Shehzad Visits Torkham To Address Stranded Shipping Containers' Issue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Arbab Shehzad on Tuesday visited Torkham border to address the issue of shipping containers, stranded at the border due to trading paperwork

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Arbab Shehzad on Tuesday visited Torkham border to address the issue of shipping containers, stranded at the border due to trading paperwork.

Special Representative of Prime Minister for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, senior officers from Trade Ministry, Interior Ministry and Foreign Office, IGFC and DG NLC accompanied the Special Assistant to PM.

He was given a detailed briefing on containers, stranded at the border and arrangements made for Pak-Afghan trade and people-to-people contact. He was told that at least 300 export shipping containers were stranded at Torkham border.

Arbab Shehzad said expansion in brotherly ties and trade with neighboring Islamic country, Afghanistan was among top most priorities of Pakistan.

He said every loophole and obstacle should be removed in trade affairs with Afghanistan.

At the occasion it was decided that at least 800 shipping containers would be cleared on daily basis so that the issue of stranded containers at the border could be addressed.

The stakeholders also agree upon that export to Afghanistan should be enhanced and trading procedure with Afghanistan be further improved.

Arbab Shehzad also met with the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss issue of containers, a press release said on Tuesday.

