Arbab terms August 5 'beginning' of another black chapter in IIOJK history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Wednesday termed August 5, 2019 the 'beginning' of another black chapter in history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He, in a statement, strongly condemned India's illegal actions of August 5 taken to suppress Kashmiris and strengthen its control in the occupied region.

He said India's illegal actions were meant to change demographic apartheid in IIOJK, turning the Muslim majority into a minority in their own territory.

The SAPM said India had been violating all international laws and defying the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council, but would never succeed in suppressing Kashmiris, who were struggling for their legitimate right to self-determination.