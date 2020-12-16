UrduPoint.com
Arbab To Provide All Facilities At Civil Hospital Quetta

Arbab to provide all facilities at Civil Hospital Quetta

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Arabab Kamran Kasi on Wednesday said the absence and negligence of medical staff would not be tolerated in any case

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of nominated focal persons of all wards of Civil Hospital here. The meeting was attended by DMS Admin Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMS General Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, AMS Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, RMO General Dr. Hafeez Sial, Focal Persons / RMOs of Wards, Pharmacist in charge Main Medicine Store Ishaq Babri and others.

Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi said according to the vision of the provincial government, provision of all possible facilities to the patients in the hospital would be ensured.

He also directed the focal persons to immediately resolve the problems of their wards including hygiene, medicines, medical staff and existence of security at wards.

"All the supervisor wards of the hospital should cooperate with the focal persons to address problems of wards so that facilities can be provided to the patients who would come to the hospital from different areas of the province", he instructed.

The MS said all staff should ensure their attendance in the Civil Hospital in order to enhance performances of the civil hospital for interest of patients saying no compromise would be made on attendance of paramedical staff.

He said according to vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provision of health facilities to the patients in Civil Hospital Quetta would be ensured so that they would not suffer difficulties during treatment processes in the hospital. He said such meeting will be held regularly basis in future.

